Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving DOT plow truck

One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash on I-80 that involved an Iowa DOT plow truck.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured after a crash on I-80 in Iowa County that involved an Iowa DOT plow truck.

The Iowa State Patrol said a Jeep hit a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder doing maintenance at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The person in the Jeep died.

Ambulance drivers took the plow driver to the hospital in Marengo.

The crash involved four vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in...
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified...
Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home
One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash on I-80 that involved an Iowa DOT plow...
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow