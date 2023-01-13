One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving DOT plow truck

Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured after a crash on I-80 in Iowa County that involved an Iowa DOT plow truck.

The Iowa State Patrol said a Jeep hit a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder doing maintenance at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The person in the Jeep died.

Ambulance drivers took the plow driver to the hospital in Marengo.

The crash involved four vehicles.

