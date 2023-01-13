No students injured after Linn-Mar school bus involved in head-on crash

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:29 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a Linn-Mar school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North 10th St. and Eastview Ave.

Investigators say the bus had been northbound on North 10th St. and had attempted to turn west onto Eastview Ave when it collided with the passenger vehicle head-on at relatively slow speeds.

Neither the bus driver nor the student passengers were injured in the collision. The driver of the passenger vehicle received minor scratches and a bruised leg.

The incident remains under investigation.

