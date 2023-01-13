Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘No North American Team has done this’ - Iowa aerospace operations team going to Japan

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - There are a lot of parts that go into the manufacturing of an airplane. Some of those parts are made right here in Iowa.

Employees from Sekisu Aerospace Operations, in Orange City, Iowa, are now going abroad for a global competition.

“No North American team has ever done this. That’s huge,” said Halle O’Connor, Sekisui Orange City Master Technician. “And we’re gonna brag about it for a long time.”

From Orange City to Japan, a Sekisui Aerospace Operations team looks to claim its prize and make a name for themselves.

Sekisui provides engineering products for commercial aerospace and defense markets and produces composite structures, systems and engine components. Orange City is one of only three United States facilities.

“We think we have a really good project. And we really want to prove that we are able to stack up against everyone else that goes there as well,” said Matthew Van Roekel, who does destructive inspection for Sekisui.

The brainpower won a North American Regional Competition that all started once determined a beavertail carbon fiber part used in an aircraft engine was defective.

“You have to find and dig and investigate the process in order to figure out what the problem really is,” said Craig Kallemey, the manager behind the team.

Then a team of 17 employees executed a nine-step process to find the solution to the failure. Kallemeyn said teamwork was critical for problem-solving.

“And you solve it at not just the surface level. But you get down into the root cause,” said Kallemeyn.

The breakthrough solution not only saved costs but ultimately limited the defect rate.

“I think this project gave us a path forward to solve more projects. The same way, we came at it as a group, and not just as individuals,” said Van Roekel.

The experts behind the innovation will compete in Japan next week against 13 other groups around the world for the global title. The winner of the competition will be announced on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

A disability rights advocacy group is suing the state.
Disability Rights Iowa sues state over ‘inadequate mental health resources’
Iowans had their first opportunity to speak directly to lawmakers about Governor Kim Reynolds'...
Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill
A disability rights advocacy group is suing the state.
Disability Rights Iowa sues state over ‘inadequate mental health resources’
Iowans had their first opportunity to speak directly to lawmakers about Governor Kim Reynolds'...
Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill
Scientists at Iowa State University say they have a plan to save monarch butterflies.
Iowa State University scientists plan to save monarch butterflies