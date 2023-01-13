Show You Care
Kirkwood Community College to close Iowa City campus

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is set to close its Iowa City campus.

The college is moving most of its Iowa City classes to the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville starting next fall.

Kirkwood president Lori Sundberg says the school will still have a presence in Iowa City. She says they’re looking to use a new facility that’s part of Iowa City Public Schools and that these changes will help them meet the needs of Johnson County while decreasing operational costs.

After the move, Kirkwood plans to sell the Iowa City location - something that’s expected to save the college nearly $400,000 in annual operational costs.

