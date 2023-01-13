Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Judge denies second change of venue request for man accused of shooting deputy in Coggon

For the second time, a judge denied a request to move a trial out of Linn County for the man accused of shooting a deputy.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second time, a judge denied a request to move a trial out of Linn County for the man accused of shooting a deputy.

Stanley Donahue faces several charges, including attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Investigators said Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson several times as the deputy responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s in Coggon in June 2021.

The deputy spent several weeks in the hospital recovering.

Donahue filed his first request for a change of venue in December 2021, with his attorneys citing extensive media coverage of the case.

They cited these same reasons in their second request for a change of venue, filed last month.

Court documents show the news exposure does not prove a substantial likelihood of prejudice in Linn County.

Donahue’s trial is set to start next month.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird...
Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted
Alexander Jackson, 20, is accused of killing three of his family members at their home on...
LIVE: Jury selected in Alexander Jackson trial, opening statements begin
The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird...
Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted
It may still be winter, but we're already looking forward to the summer and music festivals.
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin talk summer music festivals