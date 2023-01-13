Judge denies second change of venue request for man accused of shooting deputy in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second time, a judge denied a request to move a trial out of Linn County for the man accused of shooting a deputy.
Stanley Donahue faces several charges, including attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
Investigators said Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson several times as the deputy responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s in Coggon in June 2021.
The deputy spent several weeks in the hospital recovering.
Donahue filed his first request for a change of venue in December 2021, with his attorneys citing extensive media coverage of the case.
They cited these same reasons in their second request for a change of venue, filed last month.
Court documents show the news exposure does not prove a substantial likelihood of prejudice in Linn County.
Donahue’s trial is set to start next month.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.