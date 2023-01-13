Show You Care
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in June 2020 for Iowa’s 4th District congressional seat.(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong Taylor was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. They allege that she filled out voter registration forms and delivered absentee ballots for people in Sioux City’s Vietnamese community, sometimes without their knowledge.

Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in June 2020 for Iowa’s 4th District congressional seat.

Prosecutors say she committed similar fraud before her husband’s successful November 2020 campaign for the county board.

