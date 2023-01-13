Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead

Curtis Allen Williams
Curtis Allen Williams(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the 196-mile marker, the suspect’s vehicle failed to navigate a curve, and the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll into a ditch.

An 18-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner due to injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Curtis Allen Williams.

Following a months-long investigation, Williams was charged with:

  • Homicide by vehicle-while operating under the influence
  • Eluding while operating under the influence
  • Operating while under the influence
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Reckless Driving
  • Operating a non-registered vehicle
  • Improper rear lamps
  • Failure to maintain control
  • Speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that...
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash on I-80 that involved an Iowa DOT plow...
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving DOT plow truck