Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the 196-mile marker, the suspect’s vehicle failed to navigate a curve, and the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll into a ditch.
An 18-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner due to injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Curtis Allen Williams.
Following a months-long investigation, Williams was charged with:
- Homicide by vehicle-while operating under the influence
- Eluding while operating under the influence
- Operating while under the influence
- Driving while license revoked
- Reckless Driving
- Operating a non-registered vehicle
- Improper rear lamps
- Failure to maintain control
- Speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone
