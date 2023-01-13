Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the 196-mile marker, the suspect’s vehicle failed to navigate a curve, and the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll into a ditch.

An 18-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner due to injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Curtis Allen Williams.

Following a months-long investigation, Williams was charged with:

Homicide by vehicle-while operating under the influence

Eluding while operating under the influence

Operating while under the influence

Driving while license revoked

Reckless Driving

Operating a non-registered vehicle

Improper rear lamps

Failure to maintain control

Speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone

