Iconic local photographer prepares to turn 100, Theatre Cedar Rapids reflects on his lasting impression

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For decades, productions at Theatre Cedar Rapids have brought magic and entertainment to Eastern Iowa. While the players have changed over the years, one icon who captured that magic stayed the same.

His name is George T. Henry.

After serving in World War II, he returned to his hometown of Cedar Rapids in the late 1940s. From there, he pursued photography as a profession.

“I have just been enjoying life, I’ve been doing the things I wanted to do and doing them quite well,” Henry told TV-9.

Soon, Cedar Rapids’ community theatre recognized his work and asked him to be a part of their team. He photographed scenes from over 150 Theatre Cedar Rapids productions

“I would go down there at the end of a play or show and I would take pictures that they wanted me to take,” said Henry.

In more than 30 years, he left an impression on each actor, crew member, director, and technician.

“We’d start running through a part of the scene and when we got to the part where the picture was supposed to be, he’d yell, ‘HOLD...HOLD...!’ And since it was a film camera sometimes it would be several seconds to get the exposure,” recalled long-time TCR actor, Scot Hughes.

“In addition to shooting those photos, he would frame them. He did all of this as a volunteer, out of the love for the organization,” said retired TCR Finance and Administration Director, J. David Carey.

In community theatre, titles may roll around more than once, but the productions are never the same. That’s why TCR proudly displays George’s pictures - a timeline of history throughout the building.

And this weekend, theatre staff and volunteers will celebrate his life - 100 years of time, talent, and dedication.

When asked what the secret to a long and fulfilling life is, George T. Henry’s answer was simple:

“Enjoy living. Really, have friends and enjoy living. Do the things you want to do and do them well.”

