Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m.

The fire happened at the same building where the homicide of a Devonna Walker happened last week. Officials have not said whether the two incidents are related.

Crews said they quickly controlled the flames at a single apartment and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other units in the building.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

