Dubuque to replace city-owned vehicles with electric vehicles

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque officials hope to replace every city-owned vehicle with electric ones.

According to the Telegraph Herald, the city aims to have 16-percent replaced by 2025.

The plan includes city-owned cars, vans, trucks, and transit buses.

The city’s current fleet of vehicles does not include any electric options.

By 2032, city leaders plan to have at least half of vehicles be an electric alternative.

This aligns with Dubuque’s goal to cut the city’s carbon emissions in half by 2030.

While this is set to be a costly project, officials say it is a feasible goal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.