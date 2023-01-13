Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque to replace city-owned vehicles with electric vehicles

Dubuque officials hope to replace every city-owned vehicle with electric ones.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque officials hope to replace every city-owned vehicle with electric ones.

According to the Telegraph Herald, the city aims to have 16-percent replaced by 2025.

The plan includes city-owned cars, vans, trucks, and transit buses.

The city’s current fleet of vehicles does not include any electric options.

By 2032, city leaders plan to have at least half of vehicles be an electric alternative.

This aligns with Dubuque’s goal to cut the city’s carbon emissions in half by 2030.

While this is set to be a costly project, officials say it is a feasible goal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Judge denies second change of venue request for man accused of shooting deputy in Coggon
The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird...
Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted