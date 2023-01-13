Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids.

In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on Thursday. No additional details were released.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Police said the stabbing victim, Devonna Walker, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officers detained two people to be interviewed regarding the incident. Both were later released.

Video footage from the incident shows Walker charge someone who had their back to her right before she is stabbed. Walker’s family has called the incident a “racist murder.” The video footage shows Walker and at least two other people shouting at each other, with one person shouting a racial slur just before Walker charged at them.

