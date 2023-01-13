Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February.

According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.

After being charged in 2021, Cullar obstructed justice by intimidating or attempting to intimidate a witness during his prosecution.

Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the term ends.

