Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted

The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird flu.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird flu.

It made the announcement after Iowa went 30 days without an outbreak.

The ban, which went into effect in November last year, was meant to keep the illness from spreading.

Iowa producers had to destroy nearly 16 million chickens and other birds in 24 commercial and six backyard flocks last year.

This is based on the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Heidi Liegl
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
