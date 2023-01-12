Show You Care
Windy and cooler today

Plan on a cooler and windy one today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front has moved across the state during the overnight hours, leaving us windy and cooler today. Some light fog is likely this morning in the area as well. While we start the day in the lower 30s, we’ll likely finish out in the mid-20s or so as the colder air makes steady progress south. A sprinkle or flurry can’t be ruled out, either. Looking ahead, tomorrow is a colder day with highs into the 20s in many areas. This weekend looks pretty good with highs around 40 on Saturday and mid-40s on Sunday. Moisture will be increasing on Sunday night, but with mild air all around, that next system for Sunday night and Monday continues to look like all rain at this point. Have a good day!

