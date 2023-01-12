Show You Care
Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy

Leyden was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.
Leyden was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday.

Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl.

In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several heroin and fentanyl traffickers in the area. Following intercepted communications from the wiretap, police pulled over a vehicle in which Leyden was riding. During a search of the vehicle, officials found over 10 grams of a substance containing heroin, fentanyl, and synthetic opioids acetyl fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, and metonitazene. Two months later, Leyden was stopped again and found with 3.5 grams of a substance that contained heroin, fentanyl, and metonitazene.

Leyden was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his term ends.

The wiretap investigation also led to the arrest and sentencing of at least other individuals, including:

  • Cody Scott Deklotz - sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment
  • Andrew James Lehman - sentenced to 10 months and 16 days’ imprisonment
  • Ryan Rick Schlitter - sentenced to 46 months imprisonment
  • Melinda Salvatora Werning -sentenced to 12 months’ and one day imprisonment
  • Jerry Dwayne Banghart - sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment
  • Thomas Nathaniel May - sentenced to 31 months’ imprisonment
  • Demeco Demon Irvin - sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment

