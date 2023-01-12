Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Supreme Court acknowledges Iowa’s court reporter shortage

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s courts are facing serious staffing issues, and it’s impacting how quickly cases are handled. Iowa’s Supreme Court Chief Justice addressed those concerns during the Condition of the Judiciary on Wednesday morning.

The speech highlighted several persistent issues impacting Iowa’s courts. That includes a shortage of contract attorneys, as well as a shortage of court reporters. State Court Administrator Bob Gast with the Iowa Judicial Branch says fewer people are pursing a career as a court reporter.

The position takes two years to finish training, and then students must pass a certification test. And only a few schools in Iowa offer the training.

Gast says the impact means some hearings can’t be held, saying “Because we do not have a court reporter available, that is working on a trial or another hearing, and so it may be that we are not able to record the hearing with a live court reporter, but we have to rely on electronic means.”

In Wednesday’s speech, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says she’s heard the numerous concerns about this shortage, and says she agrees with local judges that regularly bumping cases to a later date is unacceptable. “The Iowa Supreme Court is listening. We know how the court reporter crisis affects every aspect of the judicial process and we are committed to making it better. I hope to come back next year with proposed solutions to this crisis from the newly formed Court Reporter Utilization Committee made up of judges, court reporters and judicial staff,” said Christensen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
A school bus.
Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

Latest News

The Girl Scouts are bringing a new cookie to the roster this year.
Girl Scouts add new cookie to lineup
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said a surgery on his hip was 'very successful'.
Grassley recovering after successful hip surgery
Classes in the state's largest school district are set to resume Thursday.
Classes to resume for Des Moines school district after cyberattack
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Sen. Grassley expecting to make “full recovery” after hip surgery