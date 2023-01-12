Iowa House Republicans introduce bills on LGBTQ+ in school, various groups react

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two new bills introduced in the Iowa House seeks to limit what teachers can say about sexual orientation and gender identity. It’s similar to the controversial one critics call “Don’t Say Gay Law” in Florida.

First, House File 8, as it’s currently presented would prevent public school teachers from instructing on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also require school boards to provide “age-appropriate and research-based instruction” in curriculum involving human growth and development.

Initial reaction of that bill has been varied.

Republicans say the bill keeps parents informed. They have also said that this would make sure parents are in charge of WHEN and IN WHAT WAY THEY want to talk about topics related to LGBTQ to their children.

LGBTQ advocacy groups like One Iowa say they are concerned this will limit conversations on the different types of parents or guardians children have or see among their classmates.

“What are larger concerns is, when we’re talking about gender identity and sexual orientation in grade K-3, we’re not talking about anatomy, we’re not talking about sex at all, we’re talking about what families look like,” said Director of Policy & Advocacy, Keenan Crow. “Maybe this kid has a dad, maybe this kid has a mom and a dad, maybe this kid has a two moms, maybe this kid has an uncle.”

There was also another bill introduced yesterday, House File 9. It would prohibit schools from affirming or recognizing a student’s preferred gender identity in school without written consent from their parents.

Again, supporters of THAT bill emphasize the importance of keeping parents informed.

Both bills were co-sponsored by more than a dozen Iowa Republicans, including House Speaker Pat Grassley.

