Inmate charged with attempted murder after attacking correctional officer

Jeannie Marie Murphy(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 10th, 2023, a 48-year-old inmate assaulted a correctional officer at the Fayette County Correctional Center while being moved from one cell to another.

Investigators say Jeannie Marie Murphy had damaged a sprinkler in her jail cell and was being moved to another cell when she attacked the correctional officer, striking them several times and causing serious injuries.

Murphy was charged with Attempted Murder, Assault on Persons in a Certain Occupation, Use/Display of a Dangerous Weapon, and Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.

