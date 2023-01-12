Horse-riding simulator changing lives by helping children learn to walk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Olivia Housman was born she weighed less than a pound. Her mom, Jodi Junge, delivered 24 weeks into her pregnancy.

Now, she visits Witwer Children’s Therapy weekly to continue to build strength and ability. One of the latest tools she’s grown to love, the MiraColt.

“It was similar to horseback riding, except you don’t actually do horseback-riding,” said Junge.

St. Luke’s received a grant to buy the device. Variety- The Children’s Charity awarded St. Luke’s over $17,000 to cover two simulators -- one in Cedar Rapids and one in Hiawatha.

“A horse’s pelvis moves in the three detentions, so forward and backwards, it moves side-to-side, and then it rotates. This motion mimics what a human’s pelvis does during gate, during walking,” said Sarah Bengtson, Supervisor of Pediatric Therapy at Witwer Children’s Therapy Center

While they could go to a stable and have a patient ride an actual horse, this device removes the challenges they may come with that experience.

“Weather barriers, transportation barriers, there are barriers of time. And then there are clinic barriers for us as a system, you know, getting therapists out to a stable, getting them out of the clinic for half of a day is very challenging,” said Bengtson.

Just 10 to 15 minutes on the MiraColt can allow a patient to go through that motion more times than any other type of exercise. And Olivia is just one of the many children that have proved those benefits.

“She’s taking more steps independently, she’s not having to think about walking as much anymore, and her gate is a lot more fluid,” said Junge.

One of the biggest benefits overall to patients at Witwer is that this can be seen as a game or fun activity. Bengtson says when treating children, they aim to make it that way while also offering a challenge so the child can succeed as therapy goes on.

