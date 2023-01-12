Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Horse-riding simulator changing lives by helping children learn to walk

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Olivia Housman was born she weighed less than a pound. Her mom, Jodi Junge, delivered 24 weeks into her pregnancy.

Now, she visits Witwer Children’s Therapy weekly to continue to build strength and ability. One of the latest tools she’s grown to love, the MiraColt.

“It was similar to horseback riding, except you don’t actually do horseback-riding,” said Junge.

St. Luke’s received a grant to buy the device. Variety- The Children’s Charity awarded St. Luke’s over $17,000 to cover two simulators -- one in Cedar Rapids and one in Hiawatha.

“A horse’s pelvis moves in the three detentions, so forward and backwards, it moves side-to-side, and then it rotates. This motion mimics what a human’s pelvis does during gate, during walking,” said Sarah Bengtson, Supervisor of Pediatric Therapy at Witwer Children’s Therapy Center

While they could go to a stable and have a patient ride an actual horse, this device removes the challenges they may come with that experience.

“Weather barriers, transportation barriers, there are barriers of time. And then there are clinic barriers for us as a system, you know, getting therapists out to a stable, getting them out of the clinic for half of a day is very challenging,” said Bengtson.

Just 10 to 15 minutes on the MiraColt can allow a patient to go through that motion more times than any other type of exercise. And Olivia is just one of the many children that have proved those benefits.

“She’s taking more steps independently, she’s not having to think about walking as much anymore, and her gate is a lot more fluid,” said Junge.

One of the biggest benefits overall to patients at Witwer is that this can be seen as a game or fun activity. Bengtson says when treating children, they aim to make it that way while also offering a challenge so the child can succeed as therapy goes on.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
Two killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Galena
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We...
Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement

Latest News

Eastern Iowa Airport travelers impacted by delays after FAA grounded flights nationwide
Univ. of Iowa researchers say 9 out of 10 deaths due to COVID right now are in that 65 and...
Univ. of Iowa study: Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot effective for older adults
Horse-riding simulator changing lives by helping children learn to walk
Horse-riding simulator changing lives by helping children learn to walk
Crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
Crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road