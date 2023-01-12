Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa legislators on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, gave final approval to a bill that would prohibit transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women's college athletics, sending a divisive bill likely to draw legal challenges to the governor. Reynolds last year lobbied lawmakers to pass a similar measure but it failed to advance.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.

The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds

“I’ve been steadfast in my commitment to advancing housing opportunities to ensure that every Iowan can live near their work,” said Gov. Reynolds. “To meet that goal, we must not only build new housing but we also must preserve our existing housing stock. Today’s investments will give new life to more than 130 aging homes so that Iowa families can be proud to call them home for many years to come.”

Grant Award recipients include:

  • City of Burlington - $1,000,000   
  • City of Grinnell - $1,000,000   
  • City of Keokuk - $600,000   
  • City of Mason City - $1,000,000   
  • City of Washington - $400,000

Applications for the pilot program were scored on a competitive basis and included criteria such as housing need, impact, community readiness, public/private partnerships and additional funds leveraged.

For more information and details on the awards, click the link here.

