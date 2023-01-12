First Alert Forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cooler conditions are being felt across eastern Iowa. This is much closer to normal for January than we have been during most of the month. Highs on Friday stay in the 20s keeping that chill in the air. Quiet weather sticks around for the weekend with a southerly turn to the wind. Highs on Saturday will be near 40 and top 40 on Sunday. Although Monday remains mild it does feature a likelihood of rain. Have a great night.

