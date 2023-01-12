Dog abandoned at Des Moines airport ‘settling in very well’ with adoptive family

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A dog abandoned at the Des Moines International Airport in December has been adopted, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Investigators say 24-year-old Charles Simon Bigsen, of New Jersey, tied his dog with a short leash to a post outside the airport before boarding a flight to Newark. The dog had no access to food, water, or shelter.

Police say the dog would have died if not for the airport employee spotting and helping it.

In an update, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the dog, named Allie, is settling in very well with her new family. She was adopted on Wednesday by a family who saw her at the airport the day she was abandoned.

Bigsen has been charged with Abandonment of an Animal and Care and Treatment of an Animal. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.