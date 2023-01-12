Des Moines Public Schools to resume classes Thursday following cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes in the Des Moines Public School District are set to resume Thursday after a cyberattack on Monday forced classes to be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leaders with the district say they’re not fully back online.

WOI reports some systems are back up and running, including district phones, but only a limited number of staff will have access to the Internet. Students will not have access to school Wi-Fi.

In a press conference, Interim Superintendent Matt Smith said they were grateful for everyone’s flexibility during this stressful time.

“We absolutely recognize that this is putting a hardship and a burden on our families, and that is not something that we want to do to our folks into our community, and we want to make sure that they know that we are doing everything that we can to get back into the building and do it safely,” Smith said.

The district’s Campus Portal is also back up and running. It gives teachers an entire student profile, including information from allergies and no contact orders.

Teachers say without that, it would have been a challenge to come back and keep students safe.

The district is proposing the final day of class of the first semester be Jan. 20, and Jan. 23 being the first day of the second semester. The last day of school is currently set for June 2.

