Cornell women’s basketball signs player with Down syndrome: “You just want special people”

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - When Cornell women’s basketball coach Brent Brase met Katie Langan from Arizona on her brother’s recruiting trip, he knew he wanted her on his team.

“You just want special people,” Brase said. “You want teammates to challenge you to be better players and people. You want people that bring energy to make you better and that was certainly her.”

Brase was so impressed with Katie spirit and energy he offered her a spot on the team with a signing ceremony.

“That felt unreal. That was the most awesome thing that has ever happened to me,” Langan said.

They wanted to make Katie a permanent member of the team so they gave her a locker with her name on it.

“We just want her to feel as special as possible,” said Megan Gandrup, a senior on the team.

Because Katie lives in Arizona, the team holds zoom meeting with her so she can always feel a part of the team. They send her notes every week.

Earlier this year, when Katie was visiting her brother - Jack, a junior on the baseball team - she got to practice with the team. She even got to play in a game.

“That basket was unbelievable, that was like the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Langan said. “I can’t believe I made that.”

“The entire crowd was cheering her on it was one of the most special moments not only for her but for our team too,” said Madison Wauters, a senior on the team.

“The things that a lot of us take for granted some people pray for. So just to bring that perspective to everyone, is a great reminder for us always,” said Brase ”You hope you can impact others.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.