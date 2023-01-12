Show You Care
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

Heidi Liegl
Heidi Liegl(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant.

Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set.

On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged with Arson in the First Degree and Insurance Fraud.

