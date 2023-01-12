Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police.

Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Officers said when they arrived they detained 24-year-old Lafeyette Hampton, who was leaving the scene, and their subsequent investigation led to the recovery of a firearm.

Hampton faces the following charges:

Interference with official acts - firearm

Person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons

Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime

Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuser

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Domestic abuse assault with injury

Possession of controlled substance - marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Assault causing bodily injury

Police did not say whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

