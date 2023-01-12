Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment

Cedar Rapids police arrested 24-year-old Lafeyette Hampton after they said he was involved in a...
Cedar Rapids police arrested 24-year-old Lafeyette Hampton after they said he was involved in a domestic abuse incident and fired gunshots at an apartment on 3rd Avenue Southeast.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police.

Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Officers said when they arrived they detained 24-year-old Lafeyette Hampton, who was leaving the scene, and their subsequent investigation led to the recovery of a firearm.

Hampton faces the following charges:

  • Interference with official acts - firearm
  • Person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons
  • Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime
  • Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuser
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Domestic abuse assault with injury
  • Possession of controlled substance - marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Assault causing bodily injury

Police did not say whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

