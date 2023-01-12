Ankeny father of toddler who shot herself sentenced to 5 years probation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The father of a 4-year-old girl who shot herself with his gun has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to neglect and involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Akeem Jamal Holmes left a loaded 9mm handgun in the living room of his residence unsupervised with his 4-year-old daughter Savannah and her brother. The victim and her brother were in high chairs when two men started pounding on the front door. Their father grabbed a gun, set it on the couch, and then answered the door.

That’s when the kids got out of their seats.

Investigators say the child was shot by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Holmes was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, and making firearms available to a minor. After pleading guilty to the charges, Holmes will be placed on supervised probation for five years without early release as part of the plea agreement.

