Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ankeny father of toddler who shot herself sentenced to 5 years probation

Akeem Holmes and late daughter - Savannah
Akeem Holmes and late daughter - Savannah(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The father of a 4-year-old girl who shot herself with his gun has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to neglect and involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Akeem Jamal Holmes left a loaded 9mm handgun in the living room of his residence unsupervised with his 4-year-old daughter Savannah and her brother. The victim and her brother were in high chairs when two men started pounding on the front door. Their father grabbed a gun, set it on the couch, and then answered the door.

That’s when the kids got out of their seats.

Investigators say the child was shot by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Holmes was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, and making firearms available to a minor. After pleading guilty to the charges, Holmes will be placed on supervised probation for five years without early release as part of the plea agreement.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Latest News

Iowa House Republicans introduce bills on LGBTQ+ in school, various groups react
Iowa House Republicans introduce bills on LGBTQ+ in school, various groups react
Iowa House Republicans introduce bills on LGBTQ+ in school, various groups react
Iowa House Republicans introduce bills on LGBTQ+ in school, various groups react
Jeannie Marie Murphy
Inmate charged with attempted murder after attacking correctional officer
Breaking down the investigation into Biden
Breaking down the investigation into Biden