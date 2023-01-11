Show You Care
Watch for fog early this morning, another day of 30s and 40s ahead

Watch for a few areas of fog early this morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fog is fickle and we see it affecting portions of eastern Iowa once again. Thus far, clouds have helped keep thick fog at bay, though just prior to sunrise a few thicker banks of fog may occur. This will need to be watched as we head to school and work yet again this morning. As of now, no drizzle has occurred which is good news. Looking ahead to today, plan on some breaks in the clouds once any fog lifts and we’ll have highs into the 30s north and 40s south. A cold front will move through the area tonight with a chance of patchy wintry mix. At this time, impacts look low. You’ll notice the somewhat cooler temps and the wind coming up a bit for tomorrow, though. Plan on continued nice January weather for the weekend.

