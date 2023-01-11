Show You Care
Two killed in Galena three-vehicle crash identified

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST
GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who died in a crash involving three vehicles in Galena on Monday night.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. on US Route 20 West, just west of William Drive.

Deputies said an 18-year-old driving a 2011 Chevy Cobalt was heading eastbound before attempting to pass a semi. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, colliding head on with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra heading westbound, according to a crash report. The Elantra then collided with a trailer attached to a semi.

In a crash report, the sheriff’s office said two passengers in the Elantra, identified as Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, both of Galena, died at the scene.

The 14-year-old driver of the Elantra, and the driver of the Cobalt, were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They have both been arrested. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

