Drivers asked to avoid Highway 100 at East Post Road due to crash

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

An Iowa Department of Transportation camera at the intersection shows the crash involves a semi and a car. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Marion Police said traffic will not be allowed to pass through the area for the next few hours. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route around the area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

