Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Drivers asked to avoid Highway 100 at East Post Road due to crash

Semi and car collision in Linn County
Semi and car collision in Linn County(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

An Iowa Department of Transportation camera at the intersection shows the crash involves a semi and a car. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Marion Police said traffic will not be allowed to pass through the area for the next few hours. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route around the area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
Two killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Galena
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We...
Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace explosion...
Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion
The Iowa State Fair announced another grandstand act this morning.
Iowa State Fair announces another grandstand act for 2023
Bobby Hansen from the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about a way the BBB recognizes...
Better Business Bureau on how it recognizes businesses doing well