Patchy Drizzle and Wintry Mix Possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly cloudy conditions remain in place tonight. Much like we saw last night some patchy wintry precipitation as a cold front moves through tonight. Impacts at this point look to be low but it bears watching. Cooler and more seasonal air moves in dropping highs to the 20s and 30s for both Thursday and Friday. Look for a quiet Saturday and Sunday with rain likely on Monday. Have a great night!

