No. 14 Iowa State coasts to 84-50 win over Texas Tech
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 25 points as No. 14 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 84-50 on Tuesday night.

Kalscheur made five of six shots from 3-point range and was 10 of 14 overall as the Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) coasted to their sixth straight win.

“When you work how he works it comes around,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “He’s earned that confidence.”

Jaren Holmes added 15 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill finished with 14 after hitting four of his first six 3-pointers.

Iowa State finished 12 of 22 from behind the arc.

“We’re at a really high peak right now,” Kalscheur said. “Everyone is just gelling together.”

De’Vion Harmon led Tech (10-6, 0-4) with 14 points. The Red Raiders shot 36.5%.

“This is really good news for us, because we’ve been kind of wallowing around in mediocrity for a while,” Tech coach Mark Adams said. “This is a wakeup call.”

Grill made two 3-pointers as Iowa State built a 14-8 lead. Kalscheur added another to extend the margin to 17-10. A 3-pointer from Holmes made the score 34-20.

The Cyclones hit seven of 13 shots from behind the arc in the first half, including Kalscheur’s 3-pointer from the corner as time expired.

“Our guys were really dialed in,” Otzelberger said. “Their focus and their preparation was good. It felt like regardless of who we put in there, they were ready for the job.”

Tech struggled early, committing four turnovers in the first 2 1/2 minutes and making just one of its first 10 attempts from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders shot just 34.8% overall in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State, which began the season unranked, is 4-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. The Cyclones also improved to 9-0 at home. Texas Tech fell to 0-4 against ranked teams this season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays at No. 10 Texas on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

