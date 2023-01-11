Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later

After his football days, Jermelle dedicated his life to working with youth athletes.
By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jermelle Lewis’ 141-scrimmage-yard, two touchdown gashing of Michigan back in 2002 will always be one of the biggest days in Jermelle Lewis’ life.

He had another life-changing day this winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when he graduated from the University of Iowa 18 years after leaving.

“Finishing what I started,” Lewis said on his accomplishment. “I understand now that my talents and my abilities will only get me so far. There are some things that need to be done to make a difference within the community.”

After his football days, Jermelle dedicated his life to working with youth athletes. He coached football and track and field at Jefferson High School. That also played a big role in getting his degree.

“My son is watching, he’s in high school at Jefferson,” Lewis said. “What kind of coach would I be if I tell my athlete ‘you need to go pursue your dreams and go finish college’ and I didn’t do so.”

Jernelle also promised his mom he would graduate. On graduation day, he received the surprise of a lifetime.

“She didn’t tell me she was going to be in town she got in town on that Wednesday, I walked the stage on Friday and my wife kept it a big secret,” Lewis said.

Lewis walked up the stairs at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and saw his mom smiling.

“(That) was a really really big deal,” he said.

It’s been a busy year for Jermelle; he also opened his own gym on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids near Jefferson.

Lewis says he hopes Riot Gym will not only get the youth off the streets, but also give them a place to train to be become the best athletes they can be.

“Give them a place where number one it’s safe, to give them good coaching.” Lewis said. “They can also develop and hone in on their talents. It has been gratifying to be able to have something that we can use as a resource to help our kids get better.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Two killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Galena
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We...
Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement

Latest News

After his football days at the University of Iowa, Jermelle Lewis dedicated his life to working...
Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later
No. 14 Iowa State coasts to 84-50 win over Texas Tech
No. 14 Iowa State coasts to 84-50 win over Texas Tech
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday January 9th, 2023
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, January 9th, 2023