Consumer Product Safety Commission discusses possible ban on gas stoves

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission is discussing a possible ban on gas stoves.

Reports show the main concerns include chronic hazards, worsening respiratory conditions like asthma.

According to a housing survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, around 35-percent of homes in the U.S. cook with gas stoves. That number is much higher in the restaurant industry.

The Iowa Restaurant Association says at least 90-percent of the state’s restaurants cook with gas.

Carl Wertzberger, with Gilroy’s Kitchen, Pub & Patio, says that is an industry standard and there is equipment to check air quality in the kitchen.

“Our hood is doing a beautiful job,” Wertzberger said. “What it does is it takes all those agents from cooking and from the gas stoves and it beautifully captures it in this captive air system to ensure that we are always bringing in fresh quality air.”

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says this ban would not address the overall issue.

They say other changes, like better ventilation, or setting standards on gas emissions, are better solutions.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called this proposed ban absurd. She released a statement, writing in part:

“The Biden Administration now wants to control how people cook - banning gas stoves is an absurd idea that will disproportionately impact rural and low-income Americans.”

