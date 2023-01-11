Cedar Rapids Salvation Army sets record raising more than $860K, surpassing goal

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army says it exceeded its goal over the holidays, raising more than $860,000.

The TSA made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it’s a new record for the social services nonprofit.

In mid-December, Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar shared concerns that they wouldn’t meet their goal because holiday donations were down 30 percent year over year at that point.

“Our prayers were answered,” Captain DeBaar said in a press release Wednesday. “From all of us at TSA, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those in our community who included our organization in their holiday giving plans. It’s because of them we will be able to continue ‘doing the most good’ in 2023!”

The TSA’s goal was to raise $811,000, which would go towards helping it provide free, daily hot meals, food assistance, utility assistance and childcare programs to people in Linn County.

