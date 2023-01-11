Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker

Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns.

Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m. The stabbing victim, Devonna Walker, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officers initially detained two people to be interviewed regarding the incident. Both were later released.

With frustration mounting from the family and friends of Devonna Walker due to the lack of visible progress in public view of the investigation, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released the following statement:

On Jan. 2, 2023, the Cedar Rapids Police Department notified the Linn County Attorney’s Office of an incident that occurred at 2135 North Towne Ct. NE in Cedar Rapids that resulted in the death of Devonna Walker. Cedar Rapids Police interviewed witnesses on the scene, collected evidence, and interviewed a suspect. The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks consulted on the investigation and determined further investigation was necessary to determine whether charges were applicable and what they would be if deemed appropriate. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are not in the position to release any more details about the incident.

When a homicide occurs in Cedar Rapids, CRPD conducts a thorough investigation before the Linn County Attorney decides whether to file criminal charges. It is not uncommon for an investigation to take days, weeks, even months until the necessary evidence is gathered to decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

We understand the family and friends of Devonna Walker - and our greater community - want answers as to what happened that led to Devonna Walker losing her life. We want answers as well and that is why the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Linn County Attorney’s Office are continuing to work together on this ongoing investigation.

We extend the deepest sympathy to Devonna Walker’s family and friends for their loss. The process of a homicide investigation requires us to be deliberate and thorough in order to get the answers necessary to determine what, if any, criminal charges may be appropriate. We take this obligation seriously and want to ensure we get it right in every case. This is the process undertaken when it comes to a homicide investigation, and we ask for patience as we continue this investigation. As we seek truth through the investigation, we are also aware of a growing level of inaccurate information coursing through social media and other channels. This kind of speculative commentary is potentially hurtful to the family and our community.

If anyone has any pertinent information about the circumstances of this incident, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department immediately at 319-286-5491.

