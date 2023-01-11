Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash.
It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
In a crash report, State Patrol said traffic had slowed down and started to back up for a towing operation when Taylor’s vehicle rear ended the trailer of a semi.
