Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Black Hawk County Public Health Department heightens radon testing

Black Hawk County Public Health leaders say people aren't taking the dangers of radon seriously.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Department of Public Health heightened its radon testing as part of Radon Awareness Month.

Public health workers will be selling take-home kits throughout the month. It was something Bill Shimek of Waterloo knows all too well.

“One of my friends died of cancer, and when they tested his home, they found 28 pCi,” he said.

The EPA says 71 percent of Iowa homes test higher than the agency’s 4 pCi action level. Radon is a natural gas that seeps through the ground and can get through cracks in houses.

“All of Iowa is at high risk for radon,” said Alex Writz, the Healthy Home Coordinator with the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health. “It’s the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.”

Writz said people should be testing every few years, and higher levels can be brought down by installing a mitigation system that can prevent radon from getting into the home. Knowing a home’s radon level was something Shimek said he was glad he did to keep himself and his family safe.

“When my friends’ levels came back at 28, that should wake anyone up, really,” said Shimek.

The test kits are available at local health departments. In Black Hawk County, they cost $10 each. To test, you open the cardboard package, collect air from your home for three days, and mailed in for testing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Two killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Galena
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We...
Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement

Latest News

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is discussing a possible ban on gas stoves.
Consumer Product Safety Commission discusses possible ban on gas stoves
Black Hawk County Public Health leaders say people aren't taking the dangers of radon seriously.
Black Hawk County Public Health Department heightens radon testing
After his football days at the University of Iowa, Jermelle Lewis dedicated his life to working...
Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 11th, 2023