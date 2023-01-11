Avelo Airlines temporarily relocating flights from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting January 14th, Avelo Airlines will temporarily relocate its Dubuque Regional Airport Flights to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport.

The airline says it will relocate it’s flights until Dubuque is able to secure the necessary TSA approval of its airport security plan.

Avelo is contacting impacted Customers about the airport change. Each Customer will receive a $100 Avelo Travel Fund credit for use on future Avelo flights. Customers can also reschedule their flight to a future date at no extra cost or cancel for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.