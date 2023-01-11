Show You Care
Avelo Airlines temporarily relocating flights from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids

The airline says it will relocate it’s flights until Dubuque is able to secure the necessary...
The airline says it will relocate it's flights until Dubuque is able to secure the necessary TSA approval of its airport security plan.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting January 14th, Avelo Airlines will temporarily relocate its Dubuque Regional Airport Flights to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport.

The airline says it will relocate it’s flights until Dubuque is able to secure the necessary TSA approval of its airport security plan.

Avelo is contacting impacted Customers about the airport change. Each Customer will receive a $100 Avelo Travel Fund credit for use on future Avelo flights. Customers can also reschedule their flight to a future date at no extra cost or cancel for a full refund.

