West Union ice rink opens for winter

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - An outdoor ice rink is now open in West Union.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department shared images of the rink, located at Rotary Park, on Monday, saying it’ll be open 24/7 throughout the rest of the winter.

There will be curling stones available starting Wednesday, and Broomball every Saturday at 4 p.m. starting on Jan. 14.

There will also be Sunday Fun Day at the rink on Feb. 12, and a Couple’s Skate for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

The department said skate rental is limited, but available through an online form.

Staff also asked that ice skaters move hockey goals off the ice after use, so they don’t melt into the surface.

