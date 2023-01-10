Show You Care
Watch for fog early this morning, 30s likely for highs this afternoon

Watch for a few areas of fog early this morning. Plan on a slow buildup of clouds with highs into the 30s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog developing early this morning, particularly in northeast Iowa. Given temperatures below freezing, this may freeze onto road surfaces and it’ll be worth keeping an eye on for the morning drive. Clouds should slowly build today with highs generally into the 30s. Tonight into tomorrow morning, a weak system is still on track to bring a mix of fog and drizzle into the area. This could feasibly impact roads as well. A second system may brush the area with a wintry mix later tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Snow amounts really aren’t a thing with either system and it’s more of a heads up that there could be some bouts of drizzle, fog or wintry mix going on. From a temperature standpoint, they are still pretty good with highs generally above normal as we head into mid-January.

