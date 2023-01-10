Two killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Galena

GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Two people died, and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Galena on Monday night.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 11 p.m. on US Route 20 West, just west of William Drive.

Deputies said a 2011 Chevy Cobalt heading eastbound crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra heading westbound. The Elantra then collided with a trailer attached to a semi-tractor, which was heading eastbound.

Two of the three people in the Elantra died at the scene. A third person in the Elantra and the only person in the Cobalt were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The names of the people killed in this crash have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

