Trial begins for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents & sister

Alexander Jackson is accused of killing his parents and 19-year-old sister.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Trial began Tuesday for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. 22-year-old Alexander Jackson faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and 19-year-old sister Sabrina in June of 2021.

Jury selection began Tuesday, testimony is expected to start this week once a jury has been solidified. According to court filings potential jurors were given a supplemental questionnaire to aid in the selection process. It’s unclear what questions are on that document, but they were agreed to by both parties in the case.

Since the murders Jackson maintains that he is not the person who killed his family inside their home on Oak Leaf Court northeast. Prosecutors plan to prove otherwise.

According to the criminal complaint in the case Jackson called police on Tuesday morning June 15, 2021. He reported that he woke up to the sound of gunshots and that he and his father has been shot by an intruder.

The complaint goes on to say Jackson told police he “was shot in the foot during a struggle with a masked man over the rifle.” But police arrived to find “no signs of forced entry or any indication the home had been burglarized.”

Police also said Jackson “admitted his father had recently advised that he needed to find a job or move out.”

After Jackson’s arrest, we heard from a friend who was shocked by the allegations.

”He was such a, really promising you know he was an eagle scout. He was doing good in school, he was at the University of Iowa, lot of friends.”

Meanwhile community members gathered that week for a vigil at Kennedy High School. That’s where Jackson’s sister Sabrina had just graduated the year before.

”She meant a lot to me. She was really really important, we were close for like 8 years. It’s just overwhelming,” Gillian Grochala said.

Jackson’s trial is expected to take nine days. We’ll have updates each day during our newscasts and online.

