Slippery Conditions Could Develop Overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, a weak system heads toward the state. As it moves through tonight drizzle, fog and a wintry mix are possible. The bottom line is that roads could certainly be impacted. Stay up to date on the latest road conditions overnight through Wednesday morning. A second system, moving southeast of the state, could bring an additional wintry mix tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Again, this could bring slick spots and stretches. Overall temperatures stay above normal for the middle of January. Have a great night!

