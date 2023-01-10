Quiet Early Week Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Above normal conditions, as expected, continue across eastern Iowa during the week ahead. Tomorrow night into Wednesday morning brings a bit of a change with some light drizzle possible. It is worth watching due to the timing and temperatures below freezing. A second system moves in on Thursday. This has the potential to bring a mix of rain and snow to the Midwest which could affect Iowa. High pressure moves in for the upcoming weekend.

