Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement

“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We...
“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We have and continue to operate Kave with care for our town and customers, but we are ready to retire.”(Kava House and Cafe)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of a popular coffee shop and restaurant in Swisher say they’re looking to sell their labor of love as they look towards retirement.

Owners Karen and Craig Vondracek made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, saying they hope someone will continue their tradition of serving the community.

The Vondraceks said they started running Kava House and Café in 2008, just a year after their family began restoring the nearly 100-year-old building it resides in. It was originally built in 1914 to be a general store.

The Vondraceks restoration of the building added a coffee shop and café on the first level and four apartments on the second floor. The shop also has a boutique offering unique gift items.

“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We have and continue to operate Kava with care for our town and customers, but we are ready to retire.”

The family said they’re hoping to sell the coffee shop, along with the building, to someone interested in keeping it open.

For more information, see the owner’s Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 16 vehicles
7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two dead after after 16-vehicle crash on I-80

Latest News

The West Union Parks and Rec. Department has opened an outdoor ice rink.
West Union ice rink opens for winter
An outdoor ice rink is now open in West Union.
West Union outdoor ice rink opens for winter
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
One football superfan got the surprise of a lifetime from the owner of the Patriots.
Patriots superfan surprised by Super Bowl tickets