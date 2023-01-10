Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of a popular coffee shop and restaurant in Swisher say they’re looking to sell their labor of love as they look towards retirement.

Owners Karen and Craig Vondracek made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, saying they hope someone will continue their tradition of serving the community.

The Vondraceks said they started running Kava House and Café in 2008, just a year after their family began restoring the nearly 100-year-old building it resides in. It was originally built in 1914 to be a general store.

The Vondraceks restoration of the building added a coffee shop and café on the first level and four apartments on the second floor. The shop also has a boutique offering unique gift items.

“The time has come for us to hang up our aprons,” the Vondraceks said in a Facebook post. “We have and continue to operate Kava with care for our town and customers, but we are ready to retire.”

The family said they’re hoping to sell the coffee shop, along with the building, to someone interested in keeping it open.

For more information, see the owner’s Facebook post.

