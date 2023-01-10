One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been over a month since a fire nearly destroyed multi-use building off of 33rd Avenue SW. Now, one woman who owned two of the many businesses inside the building is working to rebuild her livelihood.

To Symone Earl, losing her businesses was like losing a family member. Quite literally. She told TV-9 her notary business was in honor of her late grandmother, and her lingerie shop was in memoriam of her late sister.

“I spent a lot of time and a lot of money. I took years to get here, years,” said Earl. “Years and years and years of working 9 to 5′s, 5 to 9′s, anything I could get to save my money and take care of my kids.”

She recalled how everything she invested into both businesses was lost in a matter of minutes.

“It was my baby. Literally, my 6th baby,” said Earl. “Yes I have coverage, but it only covers my clients should they be here and something happens. It does not cover the businesses per se.”

Now, she is doing everything she can to build both companies up from the ashes.

Remnants from the notary company, things as simple as a printer and paper, still need to be replaced.

“I am no longer able to go out to my clients because I don’t even have the equipment to print their forms or stamp their papers. All of the things and equipment that I use here, to prep before I get to them, I no longer have that,” said Earl.

As for the boutique, everything incinerated, or soiled thanks to smoke and fire damage.

Once she was done mourning, Earl went right back to work trying to get both businesses back.

“So I said, okay what is a way to rebuild, to regain? I can’t cry the whole time. So I set up a GoFundMe and I also offer on my website to be able to purchase shea butter products since that’s what I know how to do,” said Earl. “I’m taking Antwanique’s everywhere I go, I will never quit that business. Ever.”

Earl’s online fundraiser and boutique can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.