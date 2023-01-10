Over 2,500 Johnson County residents have download app that alerts of cardiac arrests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly during a game last Monday night in Cincinnati, many have emphasized the importance of CPR, AEDs, and how both can save lives. That’s why emergency officials in Johnson County are taking the time to remind residents about an app, and the available AEDs that have been placed strategically throughout the county.

Johnson County Ambulance Service Director, Fiona Johnson has seen firsthand how many residents have been willing to spring into action during an incident of cardiac arrest.

PulsePoint is an app that just recently started servicing Johnson County. And according to the app’s purpose, serving means it is saving lives.

“We have 2,588 people in our county have downloaded PulsePoint. I’m very proud of that number, it’s higher than one percent of our population,” said Johnson.

Along with Johnson’s effort to remind people of the PulsePoint app, comes some other harsh reminders. The likelihood of survival decreases by 10% every minute after someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest - when the heart stops.

Even if someone is not CPR certified, this app can help them save a life.

“My phone will alert me that a person within a quarter-mile of my location needs CPR,” said Johnson. “With this application, it’s allowing us to alert citizen responders so they can help save a life and then help get access to life-saving equipment which is the AED, or Automatic External Defibrillator.”

Along with the app, those AEDs have been added throughout Johnson County to increase access to the machines that can re-start a heart.

The AEDs require users to call 9-1-1 to get a code. That way emergency crews are alerted and the dispatcher can walk the caller through how to use the AED.

There are currently 20, of those ‘all-weather-24-hour-access’ AED-s available at various intersections throughout Johnson County. Over the next year, Johnson says the county wants to install at least 14 more.

