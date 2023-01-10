Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday ahead of the trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family in June 2021.

Alexander Jackson, 22, is charged with three counts of first degree murder.

Police said Jackson shot and killed both his parents and sister in the family’s home on the northeast side of town.

Police found the bodies of Jan, Melissa, and Sabrina Jackson in separate rooms of the home. Sabrina graduated from Kennedy High School in 2020.

Court documents show Jackson called police around 8:30 a.m.

He reportedly told officers a male intruder shot him and his dad. Jackson had a gunshot wound on his foot.

He said he was shot in the foot while struggling with the masked intruder over a rifle. However, investigators say there were no signs of forced entry or burglary.

Jackson denied killing his family, but admitted his dad recently told him to find a job or move out.

The trial is expected to last nine days.

