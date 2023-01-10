Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Investigators: Worker assaulted multiple patients at Ottumwa hospital

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - During a death investigation in Ottumwa, police uncovered evidence indicating a worker at Ottumwa Regional Health Center had assaulted an unknown number of unconscious patients.

Devin Caraccio, 27, of Centerville, died in October of last year. While investigating his death, police located evidence on Caraccio’s phone indicating he had assaulted more than one patient while working in the hospital. The assaults were documented on his phone and were discovered by police. Caraccio was employed by a third-party that provided services to the hospital.

Hospital administrators were contacted by authorities and assisted investigators in identifying victims. Authorities said they believe all of the victims were asleep, or in a state of unconsciousness when the assaults took place.

No other information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
Police tape surrounds the scene of a "weapons-related incident" along Kirkwood Boulevard SW in...
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 16 vehicles
7-year-old Levi Boysen had his appendix rupture putting him in the hospital for the holidays.
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two dead after after 16-vehicle crash on I-80

Latest News

One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
Alexander Jackson is accused of killing his parents and 19-year-old sister.
Trial begins for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents & sister
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast